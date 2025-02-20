How To Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST

Liverpool sit pretty right at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 points table and another win will solidify their position in the title race. Read below to get Aston Villa vs Liverpool viewing options.

How To Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST
Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal (Photo Credit: 'X'@LFC)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 20, 2025 01:15 AM IST

Liverpool lock horns with Aston Villa in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, February 20. The Aston Villa vs Liverpool match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 and fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Liverpool live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Aston Villa vs Liverpool live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jarell Quansah Praises Liverpool’s Tight Win Over Wolves in Premier League 2024–25, Says ‘It Was a Battle'.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

