Rivals Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur take on each other in the fourth round of the ongoing FA Cup 2024-25 on February 9. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Cup 2024-25 match will be held at Villa Park and start at 11:05 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network have the official broadcast rights for FA Cup 2024-25 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. The live streaming online viewing options of Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25: Goals From Harry Maguire and Joshua Zirkzee Hand Red Devils Victory Over Foxes.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Live

Under the lights in Birmingham 💡 Where are you watching our FA Cup fourth round action from? 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/Cbhee8SJBE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)