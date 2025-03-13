It's Madrid Derby in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on March 13 again, when Atletico Madrid hosts Real Madrid CF for the second leg at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid are having the lead, having won the first leg 2-1. The much-awaited clash will be played from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live telecast on the Sony Sports 2, 3, and 4 TV channels. SonyLIV app and website will provide Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 Live:

1️⃣ 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 1️⃣ 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 Atlético de Madrid stare at a tough task when they welcome city rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/a64a4qIX2c — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)