After a narrow win against Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga 2023-24, Barcelona host Girona in their next fixture. The Barcelona vs Girona LaLiga 2023-24 match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and as a scheduled start time of 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match is likely to be telecast live on Sports18 network channels and fans can watch the live streaming for free on JioCinema app and website. Erling Haaland Misses Manchester City's Clash Against Luton Town in Premier League 2023-24 With Foot Injury.

Barcelona vs Girona Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🟨🟥🟨🟥🟨🟥🟨 𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐍𝐘𝐀 🟨🟥🟨🟥🟨🟥🟨 𝐃 𝐄 𝐑 𝐁 𝐘 𝐃 𝐀 𝐘 🟨🟥🟨🟥🟨🟥🟨 #𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜̧𝐚𝐆𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚 🟨🟥🟨🟥🟨🟥🟨 pic.twitter.com/YTRxs6ELGf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 10, 2023

