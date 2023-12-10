Luton (England), Dec 10 (AP) Erling Haaland was ruled out of Manchester City's away match against Luton in the Premier League on Sunday because of a foot injury.

City manager Pep Guardiola said Haaland had a “bone stress reaction” after the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Guardiola wouldn't put a timeline on Haaland's absence, saying: “Week by week, day by day — we will see what happens.”

It wasn't immediately clear which foot Haaland has injured.

City plays Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday and has already advanced to the round of 16. Then it is Crystal Palace at home on Saturday before City heads off to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup.

The Norway striker is the top scorer in the league with 14 goals in 15 games. (AP)

