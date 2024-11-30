After celebrating their 125th anniversary, Barcelona will take the field against Las Palmas in the La Liga 2024-25 season. The Barcelona vs Las Palmas match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium and it starts at 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 30. Due to the absence of an official broadcaster in India, Fans won’t be able to watch the Barcelona vs Las Palmas LaLiga 2024-25 live telecast. But they will have the option of watching La Liga 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Lamine Yamal Wins Golden Boy 2024 Award, Becomes Fourth Barcelona Player After Lionel Messi, Gavi, Pedri to Win Prestigious Accolade.

Barcelona vs Las Palmas Live

