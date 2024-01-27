Barcelona are set to take on Villarreal in a crucial La Liga 2023-24 match on Saturday, January 27. The Barcelona vs Villarreal match is set to be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Catalonia, Spain and it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans who want to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Villarreal match can do so on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. JioCinema is the platform to tune into, for fans who want to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal live streaming online for free. Copa del Rey 2023–24: Atletico Madrid Back in Spanish Cup Semifinals Seven Years Later As VAR Denies Stoppage-Time Penalty for Sevilla (Watch Goals Video Highlights).

Barcelona vs Villarreal

