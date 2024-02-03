Bayern Munich are set to host Borussia Monchengladbach in a home match in the Bundesliga 2023-24 on Saturday, February 3. The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match will be played at Allianz Arena, München, Germany and it starts at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match on Sony Ten 2 TV Channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach football match on the SonyLiv app and website. Bundesliga 2023–24: Borussia Dortmund's Winning Start to New Year Ends After Being Held to Goalless Draw By Heidenheim.

