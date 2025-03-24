Hoping to overcome a 1-3 aggregate difference, Belgium will host Ukraine in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinals on March 24. The Belgium vs Ukraine UNL match will be played at Cegeka Arena and will commence at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Croatia vs France live telecast viewing options might be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for BEL vs UKR live streaming viewing options online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. How UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Will Impact FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Pathways?.

Belgium vs Ukraine Live

𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬! 🧐 Watch the teams leave everything on the pitch tonight in the second Leg for a place in the #NationsLeague semifinals!#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/NjRS6GSsTZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)