Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan face off against each other in an Indian Super League 2021-22 clash at the GMC Athletic Stadium Stadium on December 16, Thursday. The match would begin at 7:30 pm and would be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Disney+ Hotstar will be providing the live streaming of this game.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)