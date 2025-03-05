German giants Borussia Dortmund will host LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The much-awaited clash will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 5. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Lille live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. SonyLIV app and website will provide Borussia Dortmund vs Lille live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: All You Need To Know Ahead of UCL Round of 16 First Leg.

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille UCL 2024-25

UCL fever is in the air! ⚽🌡 Get ready for the Round of 16 clashes on the biggest stage of European football, LIVE, only on the #SonySportsNetwork. 📺🤩#UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/2B035AbBqc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 3, 2025

