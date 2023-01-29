Brighton & Hove Albion will take on Liverpool FC in their next game at the fourth round of FA Cup 2022-23 on Sunday, January 29. The game, which has a starting time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), will take place at Falmer Stadium, East Sussex. Brighton played a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in their previous match. Meanwhile, Liverpool drew with Chelsea. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. You can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool match live on Sony Sports 2. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Copa America 2024 to be Played in The United States of America.

Brighton vs Liverpool On Sony Sports Network

.@LFC will look to put this season's woes behind them & put together a strong #FACup run 😤 Will the Reds from Merseyside be able to fight off a strong & upbeat @OfficialBHAFC team? 🤔⚔️ Watch #BHALIV LIVE, tonight at 7 PM, only on the #SonySportsNetwork.#Liverpool #Brighton pic.twitter.com/Eb0XCasCBj — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 29, 2023

