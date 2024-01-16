Chennaiyin FC drew their first game in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 against Punjab FC and will be looking to challenge Mumbai City FC for the top spot in Group C with a win. Gokulam Kerala lost their opening game 2-1 and stand dead last in the Group C standings. The match will be played at the Kalinga Pitch 1 and it starts at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available but fans can catch Chennaiyin FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming on Jio Cinema App. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Scrape Past Hyderabad FC for Second Consecutive Win

🔥🔥𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘🔥🔥 An early kickoff in Odisha as we face off against the Malabarians in our second group stage game ⚔️ Let’s do this, Machans! 💙👊 Watch the action live on @JioCinema & @Sports18 📺📲#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCGKFC #KalingaSuperCup pic.twitter.com/4kzx1pfeQu — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) January 16, 2024

