Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (PTI) Australian Dimitrios Petratov scored from the spot in the dying minutes of the match to hand Mohun Bagan Super Giants a 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC in the Kalinga Super Cup here on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan once again had to come from behind to earn a hard-fought victory over the valiant Hyderabad FC and earn three points.

Also Read | India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2024: India Won the Toss and Opted to Bowl First.

While the Kolkata giants now have six points from two matches, Hyderabad are virtually out of the competition after losing both their matches.

Hyderabad FC opened the game on a bright note and took an early lead through Ramhlunchhunga after a disastrous miscommunication between Brendan Michael Hamill and Arsh Anwar Shaikh in the Mohun Bagan goal in the sixth minute of the game.

Also Read | AFC Asian Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Although Mohun Bagan controlled the majority of ball possession, it was Hyderabad who had the better opportunities in the first half.

Hyderabad FC, who played an all-Indian side, looked dangerous every time they attacked from the flanks. Abdul Rabeeh A K saw his shot saved brilliantly by the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper in the 25th minute of the game.

Chhunga, who was named man of the match, had a good game with several attempts in the Mohun Bagan goal, especially in the first half.

Apart from a Petratos free-kick which was comfortably saved by Kattimani in the 24th minute, Mohun Bagan failed to create clear opportunities to hit back.

As Mohun Bagan started the second half by exerting pressure, Hyderabad were looking to sit back and play on the counter.

A brilliant ball in the penalty area by Suhail was missed by Cummings to the disappointment of the Mohun Bagan fans in the 50th minute of the game.

Minutes later, Hugo Boumous missed a wonderful opportunity when he put his shot over the bar from close range. Mohun Bagan were continuously knocking on the door of the rival goal with Kiyan Nassiri looking dangerous from the left flank.

Kattimani had to pull off two good saves from long-range shots by Raj Basfore and Petrotas in the 66th minute and the 70th minute, respectively.

Hyderabad skipper Nim Dorjee Tamang was sent off for dissent in the 84th minute, leaving his team to see out the rest of the game with 10 men.

The pressure from Mohun Bagan finally paid off as substitute Jeremy put the ball in the back of his own net while trying to clear the ball, resulting in Mohun Bagan's equaliser in the 88th minute.

Two minutes later the referee awarded Mohun Bagan a penalty when Boumous was fouled inside the penalty area by Mark Zothanpuia and the ever-reliant Petratos calmly put the ball to the bottom left corner to break Hyderabad FC's hearts and give Mohun Bagan full points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)