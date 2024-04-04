The Chennaiyin FC will play against Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai to improve their standings in the Indian Super League 2024. The Chennai-based football club is placed in the tenth spot in the ISL 2023-24 standings from 19 games. On the other hand, Jamshedpur's condition is also not good enough in the tournament as they are placed in the eighth position. Football fans in India can tune into the Sports 18 Network to watch the live broadcast of the match whereas it will also be available for streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website. The match will start from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Igor Stimac To Continue As Head Coach of Indian Men’s Football Team, To Focus on FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in June

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming

