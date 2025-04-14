Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will go up against Chicago Fire FC in the MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 on Monday, April 14. The Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC match is set to be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois and it starts at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option available for fans as they can watch Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami live streaming on Apple TV but with a subscription. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Star Argentina Footballer Score Brace During Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter-Final Match.

Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami

Sunday afternoon in the Windy City 🌃 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dGl3wx6a2m — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 13, 2025

