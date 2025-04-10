The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was once again magical for his club Inter Miami CF in the Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 quarter-final second-leg. The Argentine legend scored a brace to help his team win 3-1 against Los Angeles FC. The first goal from the 37-year-old was a spectacle to watch, where Leo Messi dribbled past the LAFC defenders to score the equalizer in the 35th minute. The club captain also scored the third goal of the Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 quarter-final second-leg match in the 85th minute from a penalty. LM10 with his brace helped the Herons qualify for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 semi-final with a 3-2 aggregate in the quarter-finals. Inter Miami 3-1 LAFC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025: Two Goals and An Assist From Lionel Messi See Herons Edge Past The Wings To Book Place In Semifinals.

Lionel Messi's First Goal in Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025:

HAD TO BE HIM 🐐💥pic.twitter.com/oJwaAgcUnG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 10, 2025

Lionel Messi's Second Goal in Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025:

Our captain from the spot 🐐💥pic.twitter.com/Y2TCW43Wne — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 10, 2025

