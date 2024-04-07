This match is important for both Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will want to win all three points to improve their chances of making the playoffs. Bengaluru FC is currently in seventh place in the league with 22 points from 20 games, while East Bengal is in eighth place with 21 points from 20 matches. The exciting match will start at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports18 has broadcasting rights for the ISL season 10. The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel. Online streaming of the match is also available for football fans. The East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Mom or Coach? Video of a Mother Guiding and Instructing Young Indian Footballers Goes Viral On Social Media.

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC Live

