Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal 1 contenders, East Bengal FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday, January 24. The semifinal 1 match between East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played at Kalinga Stadium and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, Sports 18 won't be telecasting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, but fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC semifinal 1 match. India Out of AFC Asian Cup 2023 As Blue Tigers Lose to Syria 1-0.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup Semifinal 1

Just ☝️step away from the summit clash!⚡️#AmagoFans, join us for tomorrow’s S/F! Get your online tickets 👉 https://t.co/TOxItzOGjs Get your offline tickets from Gate 4A of the Kalinga Stadium. 🏟#KalingaSuperCup #JoyEastBengal #EastBengalFC pic.twitter.com/WEL4MpxwwI — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) January 23, 2024

