FC Goa will clash against the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 leaders Mohun Bagan on December 20. The FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and begins at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, who will provide live telecast viewing options on the Sports 18 3 channels. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2024-25 match live streaming viewing options will also be available on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: Korou Singh Signs Contract Extension With Kerala Blasters FC Until 2029.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan, Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

