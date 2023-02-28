FIFA's The Best Football Award ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday) at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this ceremony will not be available in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans in India can watch live streaming of the event online. for free on FIFA's official website . Besides this, fans can also stay tuned to FIFA's official YouTube channel and other social media handles to get live updates of the award ceremony.

FIFA 'The Best' Football Awards 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Find out how you can watch #TheBest FIFA Football Awards 2022! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 26, 2023

