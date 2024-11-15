The France national football team will go up against the Israel national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Friday, November 15. The France vs Israel match will be played at the Stade de France in Paris and it starts at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 and fans can watch France vs Israel live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well. Fans can watch the France vs Israel live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but would need subscription for the same. How UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Will Impact FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Pathways?

France vs Israel Live on Sony Sports

