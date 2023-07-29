France will lock horns with Brazil in the Group F encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Saturday, July 29 at the Suncorp Stadium in Australia. The match is slated to kick-start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Brazil is entering the game full of confidence, having defeated Panama 4-0. France on the other hand, played a goalless draw against Jamaica in their tournament opener. Given DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the global event in India, the fans in India can watch the high-voltage clash on the DD Sports channel. Also, FanCode will be live-streaming the high-voltage match online and therefore, football fans in the country can watch the Sweden vs Italy game on the FanCode app or website. FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: South Africa Squander Two-Goal Lead, Held 2-2 by Argentina

France vs Brazil Live

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚡️ ⚽️ Sweden vs Italy ⏰ 1 PM ⚽️ France vs Brazil ⏰ 3:30 PM Live The Game on DD Sports 📺#FIFAWomensWorldCup #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/c5TysAFHah — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)