Fulham will host Chelsea in the much-awaited Premier League 2024-25 match on Sunday, April 20. The Fulham vs Chelsea EPL 204-25 match will be hosted at the Craven Cottage in Fulham. The high-voltage clash will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. The Fulham vs Chelsea EPL live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Newcastle United Jumps To Third Spot in Standings, Liverpool Remain League Leaders.

Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League 2024–25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)