Barcelona will travel o take on Galatasaray in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash. The match has a start time of 11:15 PM IST on March 17, 2022 (Thursday). Sony Sports channels will telecast the game while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

