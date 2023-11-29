Galatasaray will take on Manchester United in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. This Group A match will be played at RAMS Park, Turkey and it will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, November 29. The live telecast of the Galatasaray vs Manchester United football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Galatasaray vs Manchester United match. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Face Must-Win Battle Against Galatasaray

Galatasaray vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming

Serving up a fiery European feast for all football lovers ⚽🔥 Which #ChampionsLeague game you will be watching tonight? 👀#SonySportsNetwork #UCL | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/uu3uOnAiJl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 29, 2023

