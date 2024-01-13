India would hope to have their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign on a high when they take on Australia in their first match. The IND vs AUS football match will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan and it will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the IND vs AUS match will be available on Sports 18 3 HD TV channel. DD Sports will also provide the India vs Australia live telecast but on DD Free Dish. Fans can also watch the IND vs AUS football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Indian Football Team Players Work Hard in Training Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023 Opening Match Against Australia (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live

