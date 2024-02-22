Sitting at the top of the table, Liverpool will be looking to extend their lead over closest competitors Manchester City and Arsenal. They have a +35-goal difference in the league this season, second-best only to the Gunners. Luton City on the other hand stand 18th in the points table and will be looking to snatch a point to climb out of the relegation battle. The exciting game will start at 01:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 22nd. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India and the match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels will provide a live telecast of the Liverpool vs Luton Town game. Fans can also watch the Liverpool vs Luton Town live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Premier League 2023–24: ‘Diogo Jota Out for Months’ Says Jurgen Klopp As Liverpool’s Injury Crisis Deepens Ahead of Luton Town Match.

Liverpool vs Luton Town Live

