Liverpool will take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the second leg of the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. The Liverpool vs PSG much-awaited clash will be hosted at Anfield on Wednesday, March 12. The high-voltage clash between Liverpool and PSG will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch Liverpool vs PSG live telecast on the Sony Network TV channels. SonyLIV app and website will provide Liverpool vs PSG live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Liverpool vs PSG Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Play-Off Football Match at Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming

Liverpool vs PSG. (Photo credits: X/@LFC)

