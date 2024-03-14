How to Watch Liverpool vs Sparta Praha UEFA Europa League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India? Get UEL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST

Liverpool qualified as group winners from Group E and even dominated the first leg of the round of 16 fixture against Sparta Praha. The Reds won two and drew one match against Sparta Praha in early three matchups and will be looking to stay undefeated again. The exciting match will start at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 14. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season in India. Fans can watch Sparta Praha vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League 2023–24 live on Sony Sports channels. Sparta Praha vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League 2023–24 live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app. England Squad for Brazil and Belgium Friendlies Announced: Jarrad Branthwaite, Anthony Gordon Earn Maiden Call-Ups, Kalvin Phillips Misses Out.

Liverpool vs Sparta Praha Live

