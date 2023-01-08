For a second time in the same week, Manchester City and Chelsea will take on each other in the FA Cup 2022-23. Manchester City vs Chelsea match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The FA Cup match will take place on January 8, 2023 (Sunday) and is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea match on the SonyLiv app and website and JioTV. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Reportedly Interested in Signing Wout Weghorst on Loan From Burnley.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Matchday for the English Blues 🔵@ManCity take on @ChelseaFC in the third round #FACUP tie 🏆 Watch the LIVE Action unfold at 9:30 PM tonight only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/2hPbCFIMeQ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 8, 2023

