Manchester City are to square off against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Pep Guardiola and his men have been in poor form of late, losing five matches in a row across competitions and they will look to bounce back to winning ways when the contest starts at the Etihad Stadium at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, November 27. In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Manchester City vs Feyenoord live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well and fans who want to access it can watch the Manchester City vs Feyenoord live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, at the cost of a subscription. Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

Manchester City vs Feyenoord

