Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are struggling as of now. Whether it is the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League, Man City have met with some disappointing results in their last few matches. Manchester City in their last UCL 2024-25 match, faced a 4-1 defeat against Sporting CP. This was a big defeat for Pep Guardiola and men. Phil Foden was the sole goal scorer for Man City against Sporting CP. In their last Premier League encounter, Man City were thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs defeated Man City by a scoreline of 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Joselu Meets Cristiano Ronaldo During Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Match, Says 'I Am Glad To See You Again' (See Pics).

This poor run of form can cost Manchester City multiple titles this season. Erling Haaland is indeed the top goal scorer in the Premier League, but the last few results have cost them points in both the EFL and UCL. Manchester City currently stand at the 10th spot in the UEFA Champions League points table and only the top eight will get a first chance to be in the next round of the UCL. Teams who will finish inside the 24th spot will go on to have a play-off round.

Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match?

Erling Haaland was spotted training alongside his Manchester City teammates and is one of the key players of the Premier League giants. He is not in very good form as of now but is still very dangerous in Man City's final third. This can be an important match for Haaland as he can get back to his lethal form. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Brace in Al-Nassr's 3–1 Victory Over Al-Gharafa in AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite, Says 'Big Win Tonight' (See Post).

Pep Guardiola will also be needing Haaland to start in Manchester City vs Feyenoord UCL 2024-25 clash. Man City now do not have many choices other than Haaland for a striker and the Norway international can turn out to be useful for Man City in this outing.

