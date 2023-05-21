Manchester City will be taking on Chelsea in their upcoming English Premier League 2022-23 match on Sunday, May 21. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 and fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD and Star Sports 3 channels. Disney+ Hotstar meanwhile will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans however will need a subscription to enjoy this. Manchester City Clinch English Premier League 2022–23 Title As Arsenal Suffer 1–0 Defeat Against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester vs Chelsea Premier League 2022–23 Match Live on Star Sports Network

🏆 M A T C H D A Y 🏆 It's time for the @premierleague champions to take on Chelsea! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/Dl5nLRWUoM — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 21, 2023

