League leaders Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are on a 23-game unbeaten run in the Ligue 1 and lead the table with 59 points from 26 matches. Although the team is looking beyond games without star striker Kylian Mbappe, he is still their top scorer with 24 goals. Marseille side is seventh in the league with 39 points from 26 matches. The exciting match will start at 00:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 1. Sports 18 is the official broadcast partner of the League 1 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Marseille vs PSG Match on the Sports 18 channel. Marseille vs PSG Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Update: Fabrizio Romano Explains the Deal of French Star Joining Real Madrid at Final Stages.

Marseille vs PSG Live

