Mohammedan SC will take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Saturday, February 1. The Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant is slated to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of ISL 2024-25 and fans can watch the Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 Khel, Sports18 3 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. JioCinema will provide Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant live streaming for free for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. ISL 2024–25: Liston Colaco’s Volley Seals 1–0 Win for Mohun Bagan Super Giant Over Bengaluru FC.

