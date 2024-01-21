Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group C contenders, Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC on Sunday, January 21. The match between Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at Kalinga Stadium and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, Sports 18 won't be telecasting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, but fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Blue Tigers Meet Indian Ambassador Vipul in Doha, Qatar.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

𝐀 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐊𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚 🔥#TheIslanders are all set to compete in a crucial clash for a place in the semifinal of the #KalingaSuperCup against the Marina Machans 💪💥 Let’s go मुंबई, let’s get this done! 🩵#MCFCCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/1K4lTMKAio — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 21, 2024

