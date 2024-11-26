Mumbai City take on Punjab FC in what promises to be a sensational match in ISL 2024-25. The Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC match is set to be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 and fans can 1 watch the Mumbai City vs Punjab FC match live telecast on the Sports18 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Sports18 Khel TV channels. For those on the lookout for onlne viewing options, they can tune in to the Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC live streaming on the JioCinema app and website, for free. Clinical Odisha FC Register Massive Six-Goal Win To Snap Winless Run Against Hyderabad FC in ISL 2024–25.

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC Live

