Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Odisha FC ended their three-match winless streak on Monday with a resounding 6-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

It was a dominant team display from Sergio Lobera's side, with Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Mourtada Fall, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Rahim Ali all making their mark on the scoresheet.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player to Be Picked at an Indian Premier League Auction, Achieves Feat at Age 13 As Rajasthan Royals Sign Him for INR 1.1 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

The match began with high intensity, with both teams displaying attacking intent. The first clear opportunity fell to Roy Krishna, who outpaced Stefan Savic, only to see his effort hit the post. The Fijian forward dazzled the Hyderabad FC defence with his speed, as Ahmed Jahouh showcased excellent vision to deliver a long ball.

Hyderabad FC's foreign attacking duo, Allan Paulista and Edmilson Correia, posed occasional threats to Odisha FC but were effectively neutralised by Mourtada Fall. The breakthrough came in the 12th minute when Isak Vanlalruatfela capitalised on a chaotic pinball situation in Hyderabad FC's penalty area during his 50th ISL appearance, steering the ball past goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

Also Read | Deepak Chahar Reacts After Getting Picked By Mumbai Indians For INR 9.25 Crore, Says ‘Will Miss Playing With MS Dhoni But Looking Forward to Win Trophies With MI’.

Odisha FC punished Hyderabad FC for failing to convert their chances. Puitea dispossessed Lenny Rodrigues in midfield, made a determined run, and unleashed a shot that Jongte saved. However, Diego Mauricio was perfectly positioned to slot home the rebound, doubling the visitors' lead at the half-hour mark.

The second half saw Odisha FC continue their relentless assault, overwhelming Hyderabad FC's defence. Thangboi Singto's team struggled to cope as Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Mauricio, and Isak created numerous chances.

Odisha's persistence paid off in the 51st minute when Isak's pinpoint cross found Jerry in the box. Although Jerry couldn't get a clean connection, the ball deflected off Jongte and crept into the net, extending the lead to 3-0.

Hyderabad FC nearly pulled one back when Jon Gaztanaga Alba's free-kick found Paulista, whose header was expertly saved by Amrinder Singh, who took a blow to his nose in the process. To shore up the defence, Lobera introduced Carlos Delgado and Rahim Ali.

The hosts' woes deepened in the 70th minute when Jahouh's corner found Fall at the far post. The defender controlled the ball with his first touch and scored with his second, making it 4-0.

Odisha FC kept the pressure on as Mauricio outmanoeuvred Parag Shrivas and squared the ball to Puitea, who calmly slotted it into the net in the 75th minute, taking the score to 5-0.

The visitors weren't done yet. In the 89th minute, substitutes Rahim Ali and Mauricio combined on a swift counterattack. Mauricio released Rahim down the right flank, and the latter used his pace to beat his marker and fire past Jongte, sealing a comprehensive 6-0 victory for Odisha FC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)