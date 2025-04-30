In the second semifinal of the ongoing Kalinga Super Cup 2025 on April 30, stalwarts Mumbai City FC will face Jamshedpur FC. The Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC Super Cup 2025 match will be hosted at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are the official broadcast partner, and the live telecast viewing options for the Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports 3 TV channel. For online viewing options for the Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC match, fans can find streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Rishabh Pant Attends Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Semi-Final Alongside LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR (See Pic).

Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2025:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)