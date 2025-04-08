LSG captain Rishabh Pant is currently in Kolkata alongside the rest of the teammates as they are all set to play against KKR at Eden Gardens on April 08. Ahead of that, Pant was spotted alongside his team owner Sanjiv Goenka at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Srirangan Stadium in Salt Lake, attending the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match. Pant and Goenka both were spotted enjoying their time watching their sister franchise play and fans were also happy to see them take some time off from the intense IPL action. Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians by 12 Runs in IPL 2025.

Rishabh Pant Attends Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Semi-Final Alongside LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka

