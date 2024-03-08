Inter Miami will lock horns with Nashville SC in a round of 16 clash in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 on Friday, March 7. The first leg of this tie will be played at the Geodis Park in Nashville and this match starts at 7:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami live telecast on their TV sets as there is no official broadcast partner of the tournament in India. But fans in India can watch the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match live streaming online on the FanCode app. The live streaming of this match is also likely to be available on CONCACAF's YouTube channel. Lionel Messi's Sons Have Fun With 'Uncle' Luis Suarez After Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami

Where to Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024?

Explore the transmission channels by region 📺📍 pic.twitter.com/NrDutf0HD1 — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 7, 2024

