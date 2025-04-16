After four straight wins, Newcastle United FC will host Crystal Palace, who are in the 12th spot. The Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace EPL 2024-25 match will be played at St. James' Park, scheduled to kick off at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 17. Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the English Premier League 2024-25 in India. So, fans can find live telecast viewing options for the Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace EPL 2024-25 match on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans searching for live streaming for the Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace PL 2024-25 match can avail of viewing options on the JioHotsar app and website, which will require a subscription. Newcastle United 4–1 Manchester United Premier League 2024–25: Harvey Barnes Strikes Twice As Magpies Extend Winning Streak to Five With Thumping Win Over Red Devils (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace EPL 2024-25:

Under the lights at St. James' Park! ✨ pic.twitter.com/e3pjggIT3m — Newcastle United (@NUFC) April 16, 2025

