Manchester United are set to go up against Newcastle United in a clash which the Red Devils would desperately want to win. Erik ten Hag and his team have endured a tough Champions League campaign and will look to the Premier League to bring about a change in form and momentum. The Newcastle United vs Manchester United match will be played at St James Park and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 3. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester United match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Expected to Return Early Next Year After Setback in Recovery from Knee Injury.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

All set for a matchday on Tyneside! 🙌#MUFC || #NEWMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2023

