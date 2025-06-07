Norway National Football Team will cross swords with the Italy National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday, June 7. The Norway vs Italy football match is set to be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. Fans in India can watch Norway vs Italy live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans in India will be able to watch Norway vs Italy live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Tottenham Hotspur Sack Ange Postecoglou Ahead of 2025-26 Season; Club Chairman Daniel Levy Takes Tough Call Despite Aussie Manager's UEFA Europa League Triumph.

Norway vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Only the strongest will book their ticket to 🇺🇸 ✈ Strap in for the next two rounds of European Qualifiers for the #FIFAWorldCup 🏆#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/kYBA3y2iyZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 6, 2025

