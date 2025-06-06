Tottenham Hotspur Sack Ange Postecoglou Ahead of 2025-26 Season; Club Chairman Daniel Levy Takes Tough Call Despite Aussie Manager's UEFA Europa League Triumph

Based on the poor Premier League performance and that they will be playing in the UEFA Champions League in 2025-26, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy takes the decision of terminating Postecoglou's contract.

Tottenham Hotspur Sack Ange Postecoglou Ahead of 2025-26 Season; Club Chairman Daniel Levy Takes Tough Call Despite Aussie Manager's UEFA Europa League Triumph
Ange Postecoglou (Photo Credits: @FabrizioRomano/X)
Jun 06, 2025 09:37 PM IST

Tottenham Hotspur won their first title in a very long time as they won the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 trophy beating Manchester United in the final. This was the first title for Ange Postecoglou while working at Tottenham Hotspur although he had a horrid Premier League season preceding it where Tottenham ended at number 17th. Based on the poor Premier League performance and that they will be playing in the UEFA Champions League in 2025-26, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy takes the decision of terminating Postecoglou's contract. Tottenham Hotspur Win UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Beat Manchester United 1-0 To Clinch First Trophy After 17 Years.

Tottenham Hotspur Sack Ange Postecoglou Ahead of 2025-26 Season

