Nottingham Forest will take on Manchester United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup 2022-23 semifinal on Thursday, January 26. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at City Ground, Nottinghamshire. Unfortunately, Carabao Cup has no broadcasters in India. Hence, the Carabao Cup semifinal match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will not have any live telecast in India. Fans however can get the live streaming by using different VPNs. The updates of the game will be available on the official social media handles of the clubs. Manchester United Up for Full Sale With Unpopular Glazer Family Ready to Leave Club: Report.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

