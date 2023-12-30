Manchester United will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 30. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match will be played at City Ground in Nottinghamshire and will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United Legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Visit India for First Time on February 9.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Kicking off Matchweek 20... 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DKsc34u6zs — Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2023

