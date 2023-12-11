The AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D match between Odisha FC vs Basundhara Kings will be played at the KALINGA STADIUM, Odisha, India on Monday, December 11. The OFC vs BK Match has a start time of 7:30 PM IST. The live telecast of Odisha FC vs Basundhara Kings football match in the AFC Cup 2023-24 will be available for live telecast on Viacom18 channels. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on Sports18 3 SD/HD channel. For live streaming options, fans can scroll below. The Odisha FC vs Basundhara Kings clash in the AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Odisha FC vs Basundhara Kings. However, it will be available for pass holders only. Real Kashmir 3-0 Gokulam Kerala, I-League 2023-24: Snow Leopards Takes Three Points At Home Against Malabars.

Odisha FC vs Basundhara Kings, AFC Cup 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Best wishes to @OdishaFC for their #AFCCup match against Bashundhara Kings at the iconic Kalinga Stadium tonight. Hope our boys secure a victory and advance to the next round.#AmaTeamAmaGame #OdishaForFootball pic.twitter.com/5H8HOIL0z7 — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) December 11, 2023

