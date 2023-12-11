The AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D match between Maziya and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played at the Maldives National Stadium, Malé, Maldives on Monday, December 11. The MAZ vs MBSG Match has a start time of 03:30 PM IST. The live telecast of Maziya and Mohun Bagan Super Giant football match in the AFC Cup 2023-24 will be available for live telecast on Viacom18 channels. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on Sports18 3 SD/HD channel. For live streaming options, fans can scroll below. The Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash in the AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant. However, it will be available for pass holders only. Real Kashmir 3-0 Gokulam Kerala, I-League 2023-24: Snow Leopards Takes Three Points At Home Against Malabars.

Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, AFC Cup 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

